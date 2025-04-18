IPL 2025: Ajay Jadeja Heaps Praise On Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya For 'Leading From Front', Says 'He Never Gives Up'

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) clinched a thumping four-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Thursday, April 17th.

MI Captain Hardik Pandya Played A Blitz Knock Against SRH

Hardik Pandya showcased a stupendous all-round performance in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He picked up one wicket in his four-over spell and gave 42 runs in the first inning. The MI Captain played a fiery knock, scoring 21 runs from 9 balls at a strike rate of 233.33.

The 31-year-old hammered 3 fours and 1 six against the Sunrisers. His time on the crease came to an end after Eshan Malinga dismissed him in the 18th over.

‘Hardik Pandya Is Leading From The Front’: Ajay Jadeja

While speaking on JioHotstar, former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja heaped praise on Hardik Pandya for showing character in the ongoing IPL 2025. He added that the previous season was not the best for the MI skipper, but Hardik is staying true to his style this season.

“Hardik Pandya is a character, and He is leading from the front – whether it’s batting, bowling, fielding, or even off the field. He’s always smiling. The one thing about him – he never gives up. Last year wasn’t the best for him, but this year, even without great results early on, he’s stayed true to his style. The turnaround, in my opinion, came in the last game against Delhi Capitals," Ajay Jadeja said on JioHotstar.

The former Indian cricketer further added that it was a comfortable win for MI over the Hyderabad-based franchise.

"That game was gone; most teams would’ve given up. But Mumbai Indians clawed back – and that’s Hardik Pandya for you. That was the game that may well have turned their season around. Tonight was a bonus. It was a comfortable win, but the Delhi game showed what MI and Hardik are made of. When Hardik Pandya walks in, even when the team needs 10, 12, 15 runs an over, you still feel they’ve got a better chance with him at the crease,” he added.