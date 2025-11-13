WI vs NZ: West Indies Name Squad For New Zealand Series As Campbell Earns ODI Recall After 6 Years

West Indies vs New Zealand: West Indies have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series, starting Sunday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Notably, batter John Campbell has received a call-up to the ODI side after a six years.

Campbell, 32, has only played six ODIs in his entire career, with his last assignment being in 2019 against Ireland at Dublin where he registered his highest ODI score of 179 and forged a 365-run opening stand with Shai Hope, the highest opening partnership and the second-highest partnership for any wicket in men's ODIs.

Campbell earned a recall after a string of strong red-ball performances, highlighted by a century in the second Test against India in Delhi last month. He also topped Jamaica's run charts in the Super50 Cup last season, amassing 278 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 102.20.

Fast bowler Johann Layne and seam-bowling all-rounder Shamar Springer have earned their first ODI call-ups, while pacer Matthew Forde, who made his comeback in the T20Is against New Zealand after recovering from a shoulder dislocation, has also been included.

The trio come in for spinners Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie, along with left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds, who is sidelined with injury. Injuries have also ruled out frontline pacers Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph along with Jediah Blades from selection.

The ODI series is set to begin on November 16, followed by the second and third matches on November 19 and 22, respectively. After the ODIs, a three-match Test series is slated to take place in December.

West Indies head into the ODIs after a 3-1 defeat in the recently concluded T20I series.