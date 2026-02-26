Updated 26 February 2026 at 10:33 IST
WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Super 8s Match Between West Indies and South Africa Live?
WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: In what promises to be a humdinger, West Indies lock horns with South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Follow live scores and updates on our website.
WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies take on South Africa in what promises to be nothing short of a humdinger. The match is also going to be closely watched as India's fortunes partially depends on the result of the Super 8 clash. Both WI and SA are well-matched and both sides boast of some big-hitters which invariably means we could be in for a high-scoring affair.
WI vs SA, T20 WC LIVE Streaming: All You Need to Know
When is the South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match?
The South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Thursday (February 26).
What time does the South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match start?
The South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match will start at 3:00 PM IST. The toss for the same will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start.
Where is the South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match?
The South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Which TV channel will broadcast the South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match?
The South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match will broadcast on Star Sports Network.
Where can I catch the live streaming of Super 8 match between South Africa vs West Indies at T20 World Cup 2026?
The live streaming of Super 8 match between South Africa vs West Indies at T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on JioHotstar.
WI vs SA Predicted XIs
WI Probable XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
SA Probable XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 26 February 2026 at 10:30 IST