WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Super 8s Match Between West Indies and South Africa Live?

South Africa will take on West Indies in T20 WC 2026 Super 8 | Image: ProteasMenCSA/X

WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies take on South Africa in what promises to be nothing short of a humdinger. The match is also going to be closely watched as India's fortunes partially depends on the result of the Super 8 clash. Both WI and SA are well-matched and both sides boast of some big-hitters which invariably means we could be in for a high-scoring affair.

WI vs SA, T20 WC LIVE Streaming: All You Need to Know

When is the South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Thursday (February 26).

What time does the South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match start?

The South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match will start at 3:00 PM IST. The toss for the same will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start.

Where is the South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Which TV channel will broadcast the South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The South Africa vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Super 8 match between South Africa vs West Indies at T20 World Cup 2026?

The live streaming of Super 8 match between South Africa vs West Indies at T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on JioHotstar.

WI vs SA Predicted XIs

WI Probable XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph