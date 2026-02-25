Disciplinary Action Looming for J&K Skipper Paras Dogra After Headbutt Incident in Ranji Trophy Final: Report

Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra is expected to face a sanction for his actions on day two of the Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli, Karnataka.

On day two of the action between Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka, skipper Paras Dogrra smacked a boundary in the fourth delivery of the 101st over. The short ball delivery off Prasidh Krishna raced towards the boundary ropes.

Dogra went on to exchange words with KV Aneesh at the forward short leg. Just moments after, the J&K skipper made contact with Karnataka's substitute fielder as he headbutted him, prompting intervention.

Paras Dogra Set to Be Penalised for Actions During Ranji Trophy Final

According to Cricbuzz, Paras Dogra is expected to face disciplinary action for instigating the heated moment during the game. The J&K captain would be fined 50% of his match fees.

After Paras Dogra headbutted KV Aneesh, Karnataka player Mayank Agarwal intervened as he stood in front of the substitute fielder to confront the J&K skipper.

The umpires eventually intervened to deal with the situation. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who were fielding close by, did not take things kindly as they also joined in with exchanges directed at Dogra.

What Instigated Paras Dogra's Anger?

According to reports, substitute fielder KV Aneesh had been sledging Paras Dogra while fielding at forward short leg in day two action. His chatter may have set off Paras Dogra, who confronted Aneesh. The Jammu and Kashmir skipper also offered an apology to the Karnataka substitute fielder.

Following day two play, Paras Dogra exclaimed that it had happened in the heat of the moment, especially in tense situations like a summit clash.

"It's not a big deal; it happened in the heat of the moment. A bit of these exchanges keep going on, especially when you're playing the final. We defused the situation right there. After that, he started chatting again," Paras Dogra said.