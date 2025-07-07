Wiaan Mulder Joins Virender Sehwag, Hashim Amla in Illustrious List After Slamming Test Triple Ton vs Zimbabwe

Having the distinction of scoring a triple century in Test cricket is a rare one indeed - before July 7, 2025, it was something only 32 players in the history of the sport had managed to accomplish. Well, the 33rd player has now been confirmed as South Africa's stand-in skipper Wiaan Mulder, who brought up his own triple century in the second Test against Zimbabwe.

Mulder was in fine form throughout the knock, as he always looked to be aggressive with his intent and did not seem to slow up at any given opportunity - even when the milestone was right there for the taking.

Mulder joins the likes of Virender Sehwag, Karun Nair, Harry Brook, Hashim Amla, Brian Lara, Matthew Hayden and a host of other legends to have crossed the 300-run mark in a single innings.

Mulder Breaks Multiple Records

The feat saw Mulder become only the second South African to notch up the milestone - prior to him, only prolific opener Hashim Amla had ever managed to get to over 300 in a single innings.

It also saw him become the second-fastest player to score 300 runs in a Test innings. He took 297 balls to reach the milestone, placing him second on the list behind Sehwag who brought up his own triple ton vs South Africa in 2008 off just 278 balls!

He also broke the record for scoring the most runs on his Test debut as captain of the national team, as well as becoming the third South African captain to score a Test century on debut. He is also the first player in history to score a triple century on his Test captaincy debut.

What's more, when he crossed the 350-run mark he became only the 7th player in history to register a score 350 or more in Tests.

SA Set For Big Series Win

It is worth noting that South Africa are the current WTC champions, and this is their first series after they lifted the mace at Lord's in the month of June.

However, this series will not count towards the WTC 2025-27 cycle as Zimbabwe are currently 12th in the ICC rankings and not part of the 9-team WTC tournament.