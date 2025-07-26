Will Jasprit Bumrah Follow Kohli & Rohit's Footsteps? Mohammed Kaif Foresees India Pacer Joining Test Retirement Club

India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts after deliver a ball during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

Mohammed Kaif, the former Indian cricketer, dropped a significant bombshell over Jasprit Bumrah's future in Test cricket. The veteran believes that the pace spearhead hasn't been putting up 140kph deliveries, dropping to the 130-135kph range in the fourth test at Old Trafford.

Mohammed Kaif Drops A Retirement Bombshell Over Jasprit Bumrah After Recent Struggles

Jasprit Bumrah has been a talismanic pacer for Team India over the years. Throughout India's campaign in the T20 World Cup and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian fast bowler has been clinical for the side. His bowling heroics have earned him the title of the world's best bowler.

However, Mohammed Kaif believes Bumrah could be taking the retirement route and follow Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin and Virat Kohli into the former test cricketers club. Kaif believes that his pace has fallen significantly and is struggling to keep up.

"I don't think you will see Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming Tests, and he might retire. He is struggling, and there is a noticeable drop in pace.

"Getting wickets or not is one thing. But bowling at 125 to 130 kph, and the wicket he got, the wicketkeeper had to dive forward; fit Bumrah's catch carried to a good height, irrespective of Joe Root or Ben Stokes. He is a player who can get anybody out at his will. I feel the passion is there, but he has lost his body and fitness," Mohammed Kaif said in a video shared on 'X' (formerly Twitter), as quoted by ANI.

Kaif added that Jasprit Bumrah would himself call time once he believes that he is unable to deliver in top gear for the Indian National Cricket Team.

Jasprit Bumrah's Performance In England Has Been Concerning!

On day three at Old Trafford in Manchester, the 31-year-old Jasprit Bumrah was seen battling some fitness issues during the second session.

Jasprit Bumrah's workload management has had significant chatter throughout the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The pace spearhead has featured in three out of the four test matches so far. Notably, he missed out on the second test at Edgbaston, which Team India won.

Bumrah lit up India's bowling day out on Headingley, picking up a five-wicket haul in the first innings, but remained without a scalp in the second innings. He met a similar fate at Lord's, picking up another five-for.