England Captain Ben Stokes Stands And Delivers Epic 14th Test Ton Against Team India At Old Trafford

England Cricket skipper Ben Stokes has stood up to the task at hand to deliver a stellar century in the Old Trafford Test. The English all-rounder secured his 14th test ton in epic fashion, with the crowd serenading him with applause. It was a pivotal moment in the game as the hosts continued to pick up the lead against the Shubman Gill-led Indian Cricket Team.

The Three Lions continue to gain a chokehold on the visitors, who are unable to gain any advantage from the pitch as they continue to bowl.

Stunning Ben Stokes Delivers 14th Test Ton Against India In Clean Fashion

In the third ball of the 146th over, Ben Stokes picked up his 14th test ton with a leg glance as the ball tickled off his pads and raced towards the boundary. Stokes did it in similar fashion as Root, who had scored a ton in the previous day. The England skipper has delivered some impactful knocks, but his outing against India at Old Trafford has put him above any all-rounders in the modern generation.

Ben Stokes secured his 14th test ton against India and instantly clutched his fist as the ball raced towards the boundary. The England skipper takes his helmet off and did a special finger gesture dedicated to his father while pointing towards the skies. It was a special moment for the all-rounder, as he lifted his bat in celebration and acknowledged the crowd's applause.