Will Jasprit Bumrah Take Part At The Edgbaston Test Against England? Speculation Rises After India Speedster Seen Practicing At Nets

Jasprit Bumrah during the first Test match against England in Headingley | Image: ANI

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India suffered a five-wicket loss against Ben Stokes' England in the first Test match of the five-game series, at Headingley in Leeds, on Tuesday, June 24th.

Talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah alone led the Indian bowling attack, picking five wickets in the first innings. However, in the second inning, when Team India had to defend the target, Bumrah failed to bag a single wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah Starts Practicing At Nets Ahead Of Edgbaston Test

Following India's defeat in Leeds against the Three Lions, there have been multiple reports surfaced stating that the star Indian fast bowler will not take part in the upcoming match of the series at the Edgbaston Test.

However, just a few days before the second match of the series, Jasprit Bumrah was seen practicing with his other teammates.

Meanwhile, now the fans are speculating that Bumrah will be a part of the Edgbaston Test.

Before the start of India's tour of England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Bumrah will not be able to play all five matches against the Three Lions to manage his workload.

Previously, during the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2024-2025 against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah suffered a back injury, which kept him away from the field for over three months.

It was in the middle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 when the 31-year-old made his return to the field. In the 18th season of the IPL, Bumrah picked up 18 wickets from 12 matches at an economy rate of 6.67.

Jasprit Bumrah's Numbers In Test Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut against South Africa in 2018. Following that, the Indian speedster played 46 Tests and 88 innings, taking 210 wickets at an economy rate of 2.77.

Currently, Team India are going through a transition phase after the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. It is Shubman Gill who was named the new Test skipper of the Indian Cricket Team after Rohit Sharma bid adieu to red-ball cricket.