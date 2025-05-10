'Will Never Return to Pakistan': New Zealand's PSL Star Daryl Mitchell Vows After Reaching Dubai

PSL 2025: Pakistan is in shambles and so is the Pakistan Super League. In the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor 2.0’, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended the T20 tournament and asked the players to leave the country. The PCB confidently claimed that the remainder of the PSL 2025 will take place in Dubai. Most of the players were sent to Dubai.

But with tensions growing in Pakistan, New Zealand star Daryll Mitchell has vowed not to return to Pakistan ever, at least in these times. Mitchell is part of the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025. Speaking to a Bangladeshi outlet, BDCrictime, the cricketer made the huge claim. Not just Mitchell, most overseas players wanted to leave the country after India's first strike on May 7 itself.