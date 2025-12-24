'Will Protect Them': Ben Stokes Stands by Players Amid Drinking Allegations After Ashes Debacle

Ben Stokes reacts after he was out bowled during play on day three of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide | Image: AP

Ashes 2025: Just after infamous Noosa Trip came to light, the England Cricket's managing director, Rob Key, assured fans a thorough investigation into it. For the unversed, there were multiple reports that claimed that Ben Stokes and his players engaged in excessive drinking of alcohol after the loss of the second Test. With all the scrutiny increasing by the hour off-the-field, Stokes himself realised he had to break silence on the snowballing issue as the tour is not over as yet.

Stokes Vows to Stand by His Players

Opting to shift the focus away from speculation, Stokes chose to maintain player welfare and unity in the team. Speaking ahead of the much-awaited Boxing Day Test, Stokes said how he handles his players from here is for him paramount at the moment.

“How I handle this moment right now is the most important thing to me...The welfare of everyone in there and probably some certain individuals as well is the most important thing to me right now as England captain," Stokes said in the pre-match press conference.

Advertisement