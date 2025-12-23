Ashes 2025: England Open Probe After Reports Of 'Stag Do' And Booze-Fueled Conduct During Noosa Trip

Ben Stokes walks from the field during play on day three of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide | Image: AP

Ashes 2025: Rob Key, England Cricket's managing director, has assured that a probe has been launched to investigate England cricketers' conduct during their mid-series trip to Noosa. Reports surfaced that the visiting players were engaged in excessive drinking of alcohol, something he believes is downright objectionable.

Following the horrendous defeat in the pink ball Ashes Test at the Gabba, cricketers of the England team travelled to Noosa, a resort town in the Queensland area, in what they called a mid-series break.

Amid criticism over England taking a break rather than focusing on practice, the team had defended their move to get some steam off themselves.

ECB Opens Investigation Over Players' Conduct During Noosa Trip

The England cricket team has travelled to Noosa for a four-night stay in the beach town. The players were constantly followed by the Australian media, and reports surfaced that the team was seen at a ‘stag do’ and were drinking on the main high street, sparking a frenzy.

Former England cricketer Rob Key wasn't part of England Cricket's four-day beach outing in Noosa. But the ECB Managing Director has assured that an investigation has been launched to determine whether any action is required.

However, Key has defended the players' behaviour, saying that they were very well behaved during their stay.

"If there's things where people are saying that our players went out and drank excessively, then of course we'll be looking into that.

"Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol for an international cricket team is not something that I'd expect to see at any stage, and it would be a fault not to look into what happened there. But from everything that I've heard so far, they were very well behaved," Rob Key said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

England's Woes Continue In The Ashes 2025 Series

England's woes in the Ashes 2025 series continued in Adelaide as the Ben Stokes-led side was defeated in the third Ashes test by 82 runs. The Aussies were always a step ahead in the game.

The Englishmen showed flashes of brilliance with the ball, with Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue outdoing themselves with their spell.