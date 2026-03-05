ICC T20 WC Semi-Final: There has been a lot of unnecessary talk and speculation around Sanju Samson's participation in the all-important T20 World Cup semi-final against England. A certain celebration of his came under scrutiny and a number of articles were written over what will the International Cricket Council do. As there is no official confirmation on it, hence we checked what Grok has to say about it.

What is Grok?

Grok is an AI-powered assistant launched in 2023. It aims to answer questions with a sarcastic edge, featuring image generation, voice mode, and integration into X and Tesla, acting as a "truth-seeking" alternative to other AI models. As per Grok, celebrations are treated more leniently and hence Samson will not be punished.

EXCERPT OF GROK'S RESPONSE: "Celebrations are generally treated more leniently than aggressive or dissent-related acts. Sources describe the rumors as "unverified noise" or "speculative," with Samson expected to play in the semi-final."

So yes, Samson will certainly play the big game. Fans would be hoping he comes good once again and powers India into the final. The 97* off 50 balls would have done his confidence a world of good. If Samson can get the side off to a good start, it would calm the nerves in the dugout.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel lavished praise on Samson, claiming that he is a quality player. Morkel said that from a coach's point of view all one can do is give him as much confidence as possible.

