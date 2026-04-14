Chennai Weather Forecast, IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In High-Stakes CSK vs KKR Encounter At Chepauk?

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 14.

The high-profile fixture will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Check Out Chennai's Weather Report On April 14

IPL 2026 has already witnessed several matches disrupted by rain. Ahead of the upcoming clash at Chepauk, let’s take a look at Chennai’s weather forecast for April 14.

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According to AccuWeather, Chennai will record a maximum temperature of 35°C and a minimum of 27°C, with long sunny spells throughout the day. Importantly, there is no chance of rain in the city.

At the time of the CSK vs KKR match, the mercury is expected to hover around 33°C. As the game progresses, the temperature will gradually dip to about 30°C by stumps.

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This means cricket fans can look forward to a full 40-over contest without rain playing spoilsport.

KKR Aim To Clinch Maiden Win Of IPL 2026

Both CSK and KKR have endured sluggish starts to the season.

The Chennai-based franchise currently sits ninth in the IPL 2026 standings with two points and a net run rate of -1.532. CSK have played four matches so far, suffering three defeats and registering just one win.

They enter this fixture on the back of a stunning 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 11. Sanju Samson was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 115 off 56 balls at a strike rate of 205.36, which included 15 fours and 4 sixes.