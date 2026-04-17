Will Virat Kohli Continue To Feature As An Impact Player For RCB vs DC? Josh Hazlewood Offers Crucial Update

Virat Kohli played a crucial role in RCB's hammering of Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in the last IPL 2026 clash. RCB's plan has revolved around Virat since the inception of IPL, and the 37-year-old hasn't disappointed by chipping in contributions in almost every season. This term too, he has led the charge from the front and has looked hungry and charged up as RCB aim to defend their IPL title.

Will Virat Kohli Play As An Impact Player Against DC?

Virat picked up an ankle injury in RCB's victory against the Mumbai Indians and didn't come up on the field in the 2nd innings. Despite his absence, the defending champions managed to grind out a win against MI and Virat featured as an impact player in the following game against LSG.

The former Indian captain earlier conceded the fact that he had not been well and ahead of RCB's crucial encounter against the Delhi Capitals, his fitness is once again in focus. RCB quick Josh Hazlewood has offered an update on whether Virat will feature as a full-fledged player against DC.

He said, "He’ll definitely play, it’s just about how much he can contribute in the field. He brings great energy and is one of our best fielders, so we’d love to have him fully out there. Knowing him, he’s not one to sit back, he always wants to be involved and make an impact."