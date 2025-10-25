Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Set Up Semi-Final Date With Team India Following Thumping Victory Over South Africa

Australia's Alana King celebrates with teammate after taking a wicket against South Africa at the Women's World Cup 2025 fixture | Image: AP

Women's World Cup 2025: Tahlia McGrath-led Australia sealed a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa Women in the 26th match at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on Saturday, October 25.

Australia To Face India In Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals

With the win, Australia have secured the top spot in the points table and confirmed a semi-final date with Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025.

Australia will lock horns with India in the second semi-final match of the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Thursday, October 30.

Every time India defeated Australia in the knockout stage in the history of the ICC World Cup, the Indians have gone on to clinch the prestigious ICC title.

In the 1983 edition of the World Cup, India defeated Australia by 118 runs in the virtual knockout stage. With the win, the Men in Blue marched into the semi-finals and then clinched the title. In the 2007 T20 World Cup, India clinched a 15-run win over Australia in the second semi-final match of the tournament. Following this, the MS Dhoni-led side went on to win the title after beating Pakistan in the finals by five runs.

The Men in Blue sealed a five-wicket win over Australia in the quarter-finals at the ODI World Cup 2011. In the final, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to win the title. In the recently concluded 2024 T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue clinched a thrilling 24-run win over Australia in the Super Eights and went on to win the title after beating South Africa in the finals by seven runs.

Alana King Etches Name On Record Books, Achieves Unique WC Record

In the 26th match of the prestigious ICC tournament, Alana King was named the 'Player of the Match' following her seven-wicket haul in the first innings. King etched her name on the record books as she became the first bowler to pick seven wickets at the Women's World Cup.

The 29-year-old bowling all-rounder bagged seven wickets in her seven-over spell and conceded 18 runs at an economy rate of 2.60. The Aussie bowler leapfrogged New Zealand's Jacqueline Lord, who previously held the record of best figure at the Women's World Cup. In 1982, Lord picked up six wickets in her eight-over spell and conceded just 10 runs.

Earlier in the innings, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa. Tahlia McGrath's decision favored the Aussies in the game.

The South African batter fell prey to the Australian bowling attack. South Africa was bundled out for 97 in 24 overs. South African wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta was the top batter for the Proteas Women with 29 runs from 17 balls.

During the run chase, Beth Mooney (42 runs from 41 balls) and Georgia Voll (38* runs from 38 balls) solidified a 76-run partnership, which helped the Aussies clinch a seven-wicket win over South Africa, on October 25.