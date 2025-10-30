Women's World Cup 2025: Sensational Jemimah Rodrigues Slams Third ODI Ton, Powers Team India's Run Chase Against Australia In Semi-Final

Women's World Cup 2025: Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues displayed a magnificent performance, hammering her third ODI hundred during the semi-final match at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 against Australia, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Thursday, October 30.

Jemimah's century helped Team India's run chase against Australia during the semi-final clash at the Women's World Cup 2025.

Jemimah Rodrigues Shines During India's Run Chase

In the fourth delivery of the 42nd over, the 25-year-old took a single to complete her third ODI century. The hundred came at a crucial time when the Women in Blue needed it the most. She did not celebrate her century, as the young sensation knows that the bigger goal is to clinch a win over Australia.

Jemimah Rodrigues struggled a lot in the beginning of the tournament, but that did not demotivate the 25-year-old before the crucial stage. During India's opening match at the Women's World Cup 2025, Jemimah was dismissed for a duck. Later in the second game, the middle-order batter was dropped. However, the right-handed batter made a solid comeback and helped the Women in Blue's run chase during the second innings against Australia in the semi-finals.

It was just the second century for Team India in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals or the final after Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten 171-run knock in 2017.

Jemimah Rodrigues' Numbers In Women's ODIs

Jemimah Rodrigues played her maiden Women's ODI match against Australia in 2018. Following that, the 25-year-old played 58 matches and 55 innings, scoring 1716 runs at a strike rate of 90.08 and an average of 35.02. Meanwhile, Jemimah played seven matches and six innings at the Women's World Cup 2025, scoring 259 runs at an average of 64.75.

Phoebe Litchfield's 119-run knock in the first innings helped Australia propel to 338 on Thursday, October 30.

Shree Charani led the Indian bowling attack with two wickets from her 10-over spell, giving 49 runs.

During the run chase, Jemimah Rodrigues's humongous 127-run knock helped India clinch a five-wicket win over Australia.