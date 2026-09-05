Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan Bundled Out For Embarrassing 55 As India Dominate In Dubai

Fiery spells from Shree Charani and Prema Rawat helped India dominate arch-rivals Pakistan, skittling them out for just 55 runs in their final league-stage women's Asia Cup clash at Dubai on Saturday.



After Pakistan opted to bat first, openers Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar stitched a 27-run stand, but from there, it was a slow-burning punishment unleashed on Pakistani batters, who were skittled out for just 55 in 18.1 overs.



After Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first, Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar were cautious in the start, with Zulfiqar taking two overs to find the boundary. In the third over, Pratika Rawal dropped a sitter off Kranti Gaud's bowling, giving Muneeba Ali a lifeline.



The duo managed to get a boundary each, but Shafali Varma clean bowled Muneeba for a 15-ball 13. Pakistan was 27/1 in 4.3 overs.



The next over bowled by Shree Charani saw her get two wickets, with Gull Feroza caught by Nandini Sharma at backward point for a three-ball duck and then Zulfiqar trapped lbw for a run-a-ball 14 to end the over. Pakistan was 29/3 in six overs.