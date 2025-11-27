Women’s Premier League 2026 Auction: Sophie Devine Joins Gujarat Giants While Mumbai Indians Win Race For Amelia Kerr

The Women's Premier League 2026 Auction is currently going on in Delhi. The first player from the Marquee set to be auctioned off was Australian player Alyssa Healy, with a base price of 50 lakh.

The Australian legend, however, remained unsold. Second up in the auction was Sophie Devine, starting with a base price of 50 lakh.

Both Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants fought it out for Devine, and the player was finally sold to Gujarat Giants for a whopping 2 Cr. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr, with a base price of 50 lakh, saw the Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz involved in a heated competition. The player was eventually sold to the Mumbai Indians for INR 3 Cr.

Additionally, initially, the Delhi Capitals had won the race for Sophie Ecclestone for 85 lakh INR. However, UP Warriorz used their Right To Claim and secured Ecclestone at the same price.

Meg Lanning To UP Warriorz

After Ecclestone, Australian player Meg Lanning was up for the auction with a base price of 50 Lakh. A bidding war broke out between the Worriorz and Delhi Capitals, who went back and forth for quite some time. It was finally the UP Warriorz who won the battle for Meg Lanning, securing her for a price of 1.9 Cr.

While talking about their gamble to let Deepti Sharma leave, a UP Warriorz representative shared, “We wanted to give our new coach a clean slate. We had no doubt we’d be able to get her back. Great to have got Ecclestone and Lanning as part of our leadership.”

For the unversed, Deepti Sharma was retained at the auction by the Worriorz after they used their RTM against the Delhi Capitals.

Phoebe Litchfield To UP Warriorz