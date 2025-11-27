Women’s Premier League 2026 To Begin On January 9, Vadodara Set To Host The Summit Clash

Women's Premier League: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will begin on January 9 and run until February 5. The fourth season of the Women’s T20 tournament will be played across two Indian cities, Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.

On Thursday, November 27, WPL chairman Jayesh George announced the dates of the upcoming season ahead of the WPL 2026 mega-auction.

WPL 2026 First Leg To Be Held In Navi Mumbai

The opening match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the same venue where Team India lifted the Women’s World Cup 2025 after defeating South Africa in the final. DY Patil Stadium will host the first leg of the WPL 2026.

The tournament will then move to the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, which will host the final on February 5. This marks the first time the Women’s Premier League is being played in the January–February window; previous seasons were held in February–March, just before the start of the IPL.

The Kotambi Stadium has previously hosted a three-match ODI series between the Indian and West Indies women’s teams.

Meanwhile, the ongoing WPL 2026 mega-auction in New Delhi has 277 players going under the hammer for 73 slots across five franchises.

Mumbai Indians Set To Defend WPL Title In 2026 Season

The Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the Women’s Premier League. In WPL 2025, the Mumbai-based franchise secured an eight-run victory over the Delhi Capitals in the summit clash at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur was named Player of the Match for her 66-run knock off 44 balls in the first innings.