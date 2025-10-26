Women's World Cup 2025: Injury Woes Continue To Strike India, Pratika Rawal Walks Off Field In Pain During Bangladesh Clash

India's Pratika Rawal goes off field against Bangladesh at the Women's World Cup 2025 | Image: X/@BCCIWomen

Women's World Cup 2025: Star India opener Pratika Rawal walked off in pain during the 28th match at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, against Bangladesh, on Sunday, October 26, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

After the sixth delivery of the 21st over, Pratika Rawal slipped while fielding and fell on the ground. Rawal's ankle was twisted badly and left the field in pain.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an official statement, confirming Pratika Rawal's injury, stating that the Indian opener has sustained a blow to her knee and ankle while fielding. It added that the BCCI's medical team is monitoring her progress.

Advertisement

“#TeamIndia all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the 1st innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress,” BCCI stated.

The 25-year-old's injury will be a problem for Team India ahead of their upcoming semi-final fixture against Australia on Thursday, October 30.

Advertisement