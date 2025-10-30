Updated 30 October 2025 at 21:44 IST
Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana Left Shell-Shocked After Getting Dismissed By Barest Of Margins | WATCH
Smriti Mandhana was stunned by her dismissal in the World Cup semifinal vs Australia-W after Ultra Edge showed a faint spike. Alyssa Healy’s review proved crucial in removing India’s key batter.
Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was visibly agitated following her dismissal in the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia Women at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Smriti Mandhana has been in form throughout the tournament so far. She played a crucial part in carrying India into the semifinals and was expected to play a key role against the opposition in the knockout match.
However, the Indian vice-captain was dismissed after scoring 24 runs off 24 balls in the semifinal.
Smriti Mandhana Dismissed by A Hair's Breadth, India-W Batter Left Stunned
In the second ball of the tenth over, Kim Garth delivers a length ball, and Smriti Mandhana is tempted to strike it but misses out. Australia makes a faint appeal, and Alyssa Healy calls for a review after the umpire turned down their appeal.
Mandhana looks fine while speaking to Jemimah Rodrigues, as she believes she did not hit the ball.
But the Ultra Edge said otherwise, as the broadcast showed that there was a slight spike when the ball travelled next to the bat, and the on-field umpire had to change her decision.
Australia-W were beaming with joy as they had plucked the big fish out of the pond. Alyssa Healy's gut feeling worked in their favour.
Taking down the in-form Mandhana was crucial for them, and the vice-captain looked in disbelief and stood there for a while before making the walk back to the dressing room.
Smriti Mandhana Played Anchor For India-W In The Women's CWC 2025
Smriti Mandhana put up an impressive display in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. She is currently the second-highest run scorer in the tournament, putting up 389 runs in the eight matches she has played so far.
The Indian vice-captain notched up a century and two fifties in the tournament and has put up a high score of 109 runs in the Women's CWC 2025.
Despite Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma's early dismissals, Team India Women put up a steady partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the middle.
As of this writing, the Jemi-Harman partnership continues to carry India Women through the chase.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 30 October 2025 at 21:44 IST