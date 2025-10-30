Tanush Kotian Drives India A's Revival As South Africa A Pick Up 299/9 At Stumps On Day One Of First Unofficial Test

India A pulled off a substantial fightback against South Africa A on day one of the first unofficial test at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru. The visiting side picked up a firm 299 at the loss of nine wickets and will continue to bat on day two.

Rishabh Pant looked unfazed as he made his competitive comeback to cricket, while Tanush Kotian stole the show with his clinical bowling spell.

South Africa A looked in brilliant touch with the bat, with Zubayr Hamza and the Hermann brothers' splendid knocks helping them continue steadily throughout day one.

South Africa A Batters Hammer Key Runs To Remain In Momentum

In the greenish tracks of the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, India A won the toss and captain Rishabh Pant opted to field first. Keeping in mind the swing and seam movement, Pant's decision looked to favour the Indian side.

But the South African A side put up a solid outing, with opener Jordan Hermann scoring a 141-ball 71. Lesego Senokwane had to depart for a duck, but Zubaye Hamza continued to carry the Proteas Men's A side with a firm 66-run knock.

Rubin Hemann also contributed with a fine 54-run knock to carry South Africa A ahead in the first unofficial test.

The South African side had some early falls, as skipper Marques Ackerman was dismissed for 18, while wicketkeeper-batter Rivaldo Moonsamy scored just five.

Tiaan van Vuuren scored a 75-ball 46 to continue South Africa's innings, while the lower-order batters could not score past ten runs.

Tanush Kotian Ignites India A Comeback With Clonical Bowling Spell

India A had a fine outing with the ball, with Tanush Kotian being the highlight of day one play. The 27-year-old off-break bowler clinched a four-wicket haul and took the wickets of Jordan and Rubin Hermann, skipper Marques Ackerman and Prenelan Subrayen.