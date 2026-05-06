Workload Concern For Jasprit Bumrah In IPL 2026? Ravi Shastri Issues Huge 'Mental Fatigue Concern'

Jasprit Bumrah's struggle in IPL 2026 has been quite evident. Despite having a power-packed T20 World Cup, the star fast bowler hasn't been at his best this time and it has reflected in Mumbai's performance this time. MI secured their 3rd victory against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday and are currently placed 9th in the points table.

Ravi Shastri Points Out Huge Jasprit Bumrah Concern

Bumrah has surely had a far more below-standard display in the ongoing season and has managed to pick up 3 wickets in 10 outings this season. The maverick fast bowler has been MI's potent weapon throughout the years, but this time he has looked pretty ordinary so far.

Ravi Shahstri has raised a concern over Bumrah's inconsistent performance, citing that it could be due to mental fatigue. While commenting on JioStar, he said, "Bumrah has entered this IPL off the back of a heavy workload with the Indian team over the last 12 months. His struggles are not just physical. Mental fatigue is a big reason. Mumbai Indians need to look after him. Over the next two years, there is a packed schedule; multiple Test series and the 50-over World Cup are coming up. So, his fitness and workload will have to be managed very carefully."

Another Hardik Pandya Issue For Mumbai Indians?

In another concern, Hardik Pandya could be set for another absence when MI take on RCB on May 10.

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He didn't feature in the LSG game, and that marked the second time in this season the MI captain has missed a game due to fitness issues. As per reports, Hardik did not travel with the squad to Raipur for their upcoming clash against RCB. According to Cricbuzz, Hardik was with the team at Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 1, and it remains unclear whether he will join the side before the May 10 fixture.