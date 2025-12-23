Updated 23 December 2025 at 18:35 IST
World Cup Winner Jemimah Rodrigues Set To Lead Delhi Capitals In Upcoming WPL 2026
Delhi Capitals announced Jemimah Rodrigues as their new captain for the upcoming WPL 2026 season.
Delhi Capitals Jemimah Rodrigues takes a catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in WPL 2023 | Image: ANI
WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals named ODI World Cup winner, Jemimah Rodrigues, as the franchise's new skipper for the forthcoming 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League.
Rodrigues will be replacing Meg Lanning in the role for the upcoming season. Before the WPL 2026 mega-auction, the Delhi-based franchise did not retain Lanning for the upcoming season. Previously, Rodrigues served as Meg Lanning's deputy till the WPL 2025. However, the young batter is all set to embrace a new role in the franchise from the 2026 edition.
