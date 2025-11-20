World Cup Winner Smriti Mandhana Announces Engagement To Palash Muchhal In Lighthearted Video - WATCH

Star Indian cricketer and World Cup winner Smriti Mandhana has finally confirmed her engagement rumours with musician Palash Muchhal by sharing a lighthearted video on social media.

Smriti Mandhana made headlines in the recently concluded Women's World Cup 2025, after the left-handed batter ended the prestigious tournament as the second-highest run scorer with 434 runs from nine matches at an average of 54.25 and a strike rate of 99.08. The 29-year-old smashed one century and two fifties in the Women's World Cup 2025.

In the final match of the Women's World Cup 2025, India clinched a historic 52-run win over South Africa on November 2 at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It was also the Women in Blue's maiden World Cup triumph.

Smriti Mandhana Confirms Engagement Rumours With Palash Muchhal

Earlier, there had been rumours that Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal had engaged. But there were no official statements from Mandhana and Muchhal.

However, Smriti Mandhana had put an end to the rumours and publicly confirmed that she is engaged to Palash Muchhal.

In a viral video, Mandhana was joined by her Indian Women's Cricket Team players, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, and Arundhati Reddy. Mandhana, along with her teammates, grooved to 'Samjho Ho Hi Gaya' from the film 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'. At the end of the video, Mandhana showed the engagement ring to the camera and confirmed the rumours which were taking rounds on the internet for a while.

Smriti Mandhana's Stats With The Indian Cricket Team

Smriti Mandhana made her ODI debut for India in 2013 against Bangladesh. Since then, she has featured in 117 matches, batting in as many innings, and accumulated 5,322 runs at an impressive average of 48.38 with a strike rate of 90.52.

The left-handed opener also stepped into the T20I arena the same year, again against Bangladesh. In the shortest format, she has represented India in 153 matches, scoring 3,982 runs across 147 innings at a strike rate of 123.97 and an average of 29.93.