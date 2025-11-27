'Worst Airline Experience': Mohammed Siraj Vents Anger on Air India Flight Over Bizarre Delay

Mohammed Siraj after India won the match against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

Ind vs SA: Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has risen up the ranks quickly, thanks to his good show with the ball consistently. Siraj is one of India's biggest match-winners and hence a very popular figure as well. Following the second Test in Guwahati, Siraj was scheduled to leave for Hyderabad - but unfortunately, his Air India flight was delayed without any proper intimation or reason and that irked the pacer. Siraj then took to social media and narrated his shocking ordeal.

He revealed that the flight, which was supposed to take off at 7:25 PM in the evening, was delayed without any communication from the airline. Siraj admitted that he had tried to get in touch with the airline to get an update - but did not get any. He also advised passengers to not take the flight in the future, claiming that it was his ‘worst airline experience’.

‘Would not advise anyone to take this flight’

"Air India flight no IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to take off at 7.25 however there has been no communication from the airline and after repeatedly following up, they have just delayed the flight with no proper reasoning. This has been really frustrating and this is the basic ask by every passenger. Flight delayed by 4 hours and still no update has left us stranded. Worst airline experience. I really would would not advise anyone to take this flight if they can’t take a stand," his tweet read.

India's Humiliating Whitewash

Siraj picked up two wickets in the Guwahati Test that India lost. The Indian team faced an embarrassing whitewash against South Africa at home. After losing the Kolkata Test, they went on to lose at Guwahati as well by 408 runs.