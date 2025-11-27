WPL 2026 Auction: RCB Rope In Proteas All-Rounder Nadine de Klerk, Phoebe Litchfield Goes To UP Warriorz

Women's Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bought South Africa star player Nadine de Klerk for Rs 65 lakh during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction on Thursday. Nadine played a match for Bengaluru in the 2023/24 season.

Nadine also had a good ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, scoring 208 runs in seven innings at an average of 52.00. The Proteas Women batter had one fifty and picked up nine wickets at an average of 26.11.

Nadine has notched up 660 runs in 68 T20Is and 49 innings for South Africa. She has not scored a fifty yet, and her strike rate is above 106. She has 51 wickets at an average of above 24.

Australian opener Phoebe Litchfield was sold to UP Warriorz (UPW) for Rs 1.20 crore. Litchfield scored 304 runs in 7 innings in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The left-handed batter hammered a century in the semi-final against India. The Australian opener averaged over 50 during the tournament.

Litchfield was with the Gujarat Giants previously in WPL. The star cricketer has made 440 runs in 27 T20Is for Australia, at an average of 31.42 and a strike rate of 140.12 with two fifties in 22 innings.

RCB bought Georgia Voll for Rs 60 lakh. She played three matches for UPW last season. Georgia has amassed 210 runs in six T20Is for Australia at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of 144.82. She has two fifties.

UPW signed Australian legend Meg Lanning for Rs 1.9 crore. South Africa captain Laurva Wolvaardt, who had a superb run with the bat during the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, was sold to Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.

Indian leg-spinner Asha Sobhana was sold to UPW for Rs 1.1 crore. Australia spinner Alana King, who scalped a seven-wicket haul in the Women's World Cup, went unsold.