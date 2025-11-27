Updated 27 November 2025 at 18:08 IST
WPL 2026 Auction: UP Warriorz Land Huge Value By Retaining World Cup Winner Kranti Goud At INR 50 Lakh
UP Warriorz retained India’s rising pacer Kranti Gaud for INR 50 lakh at the WPL 2026 auction, after her match-winning World Cup spell vs Pakistan showcased her brilliance and secured India the title.
Kranti Gaud, India's sensational pacer in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, has been retained by the Women's Premier League franchise UP Warriorz.
Team India Women have got themselves a dependable fast bowler in Kranti Gaud. Her steady rise in international cricket is a testament to hard work and commitment towards the game.
Gaud announced herself to the world with a sensational spell in the ICC Women's World Cup.
Her bowling spell was beyond brilliant, and it helped India become the undisputed champions of the world by lifting the ICC Women's World Cup Title.
UP Warriorz Retain Kranti Gaud For INR 50 Lakh Base Price In WPL Auction
Kranti Gaud delivered a stupendous spell at India's Women's ODI World Cup campaign at home. In the second World Cup match against Pakistan, Gaud delivered a decisive 3/20 in ten overs.
Kranti's spell was clinical in bowling out Pakistan for 159. She also won the Player of the Match award for her heroic performance on the grand stage.
At the WPL 2026 mega Auction in New Delhi, Kranti Gaud found a lone bidder as Delhi Capitals came in late during the call. The UP Warriorz swiftly used the Right To Match (RTM) Card, and when DC declined to make a counteroffer, UPW got back its trailblazing pacer at the base price of INR 50 Lakh.
Kranti Gaud Has Proved Her Worth In Every Step Of Cricket
By maintaining pressure over the opposition with her fast bowling prowess, Kranti Gaud has emerged as a spectacular force in Indian women's cricket. In India's Women's CWC campaign, she clinched nine wickets across eight matches.
Kranti's discipline and control with the ball have been clinical for both India and the UP Warriorz franchise.
Kranti Gaud made her India debut in May 2025 in the Tri-Series Final against Sri Lanka. A couple of months later, the Indian pacer delivered a formative 6/52 spell against England, which helped her secure a spot in India's Women's World Cup squad.
From starring in the domestic level to helping India win the Women's World Cup, Kranti Gaud has had a brilliant career so far. She will now look to elevate herself in the Women's Premier League by continuing her association with the UP Warriorz for the 2026 season.
