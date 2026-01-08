Republic World
Updated 8 January 2026 at 20:01 IST

WPL 2026: From Full Squads, Dates & Schedule, Venues, Timings And Live Streaming, Check Out All You Need To Know

WPL 2026 returns with five teams vying for the title. Mumbai Indians defend their crown as top stars gear up ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Matches run Jan 9–Feb 5 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.

Pavitra Shome
WPL 2026
WPL 2026 | Image: X/@WPLT20

Women's cricket action is all set to grip India as the Women's Premier League (WPL) makes a comeback for the 2026 season. The franchise cricket league returns for its fourth edition, with popular Indian and International women's cricketers all set to be in action.

Five franchises will lock horns for the coveted WPL title, where three teams will aim to win it for the first time. The two teams, who have been the champions in the past, will look to extend their dominance in the competition.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions, having defeated the three-time finalists, Delhi Capitals, to win their second WPL crown. MI-W became the first franchise to win the title twice in WPL. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru also won the title in the 2024 edition.

With the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 also approaching, all the players will be keen to perform and remain in form for the upcoming ICC women's cricketing spectacle. Selectors of several cricket boards will keep close tabs on the players and keep an eye on their form ahead of the tournament.

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026: Check Out All Details Here

WPL 2026: The Tournament Format

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 will feature a round-robin structure, in which all five teams will face each other twice on the league stage. Following the completion of the league stage, the top three teams will head into the playoffs.

The WPL franchise that is at the top of the table would receive a direct entry to the final. The second and third-positioned teams will lock horns in an eliminator clash, where the winner will march into the summit clash.

WPL 2026: The Full Schedule, Dates, Timings and Venue

Match NumberDay and DateFixture VenueTimings (IST)
01Friday, January 9Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers BengaluruDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7:30 PM
02Saturday, January 10UP Warriorz vs Gujarat GiantsDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai3:30 PM
03Saturday, January 10Mumbai Indians vs Delhi CapitalsDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7:30 PM
04Sunday, January 11Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat GiantsDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7:30 PM
05Monday, January 12Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP WarriorzDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7:30 PM
06Tuesday, January 13Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat GiantsDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7:30 PM
07Wednesday, January 14UP Warriorz vs Delhi CapitalsDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7:30 PM
08Thursday, January 15Mumbai Indians vs UP WarriorzDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7:30 PM
09Friday, January 16Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat GiantsDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7:30 PM
10Saturday, January 17UP Warriorz vs Mumbai IndiansDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai3:30 PM
11Saturday, January 17Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers BengaluruDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7:30 PM
12Monday, January 19Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers BengaluruBCA Stadium, Vadodara7:30 PM
13Tuesday, January 20Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai IndiansBCA Stadium, Vadodara7:30 PM
14Thursday, January 22Gujarat Giants vs UP WarriorzBCA Stadium, Vadodara7:30 PM
15Saturday, January 24Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi CapitalsBCA Stadium, Vadodara7:30 PM
16Monday, January 26Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai IndiansBCA Stadium, Vadodara7:30 PM
17Tuesday, January 27Gujarat Giants vs Delhi CapitalsBCA Stadium, Vadodara7:30 PM
18Thursday, January 29UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers BengaluruBCA Stadium, Vadodara7:30 PM
19Friday, January 30Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai IndiansBCA Stadium, Vadodara7:30 PM
20Sunday, February 1Delhi Capitals vs UP WarriorzBCA Stadium, Vadodara7:30 PM
21Tueaday, February 3EliminatorBCA Stadium, Vadodara7:30 PM
22Thursday, February 5FinalBCA Stadium, Vadodara7:30 PM

WPL 2026: The Full Squads Of Participating Teams  

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Alana King.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha, Sayali Satghare.

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Pratika Rawal, Charli Knott.

WPL 2026: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of WPL 2026 will be made available on JioHotstar with an active subscription.

