WPL 2026: From Full Squads, Dates & Schedule, Venues, Timings And Live Streaming, Check Out All You Need To Know

Women's cricket action is all set to grip India as the Women's Premier League (WPL) makes a comeback for the 2026 season. The franchise cricket league returns for its fourth edition, with popular Indian and International women's cricketers all set to be in action.

Five franchises will lock horns for the coveted WPL title, where three teams will aim to win it for the first time. The two teams, who have been the champions in the past, will look to extend their dominance in the competition.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions, having defeated the three-time finalists, Delhi Capitals, to win their second WPL crown. MI-W became the first franchise to win the title twice in WPL. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru also won the title in the 2024 edition.

With the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 also approaching, all the players will be keen to perform and remain in form for the upcoming ICC women's cricketing spectacle. Selectors of several cricket boards will keep close tabs on the players and keep an eye on their form ahead of the tournament.

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026: Check Out All Details Here

WPL 2026: The Tournament Format

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 will feature a round-robin structure, in which all five teams will face each other twice on the league stage. Following the completion of the league stage, the top three teams will head into the playoffs.

The WPL franchise that is at the top of the table would receive a direct entry to the final. The second and third-positioned teams will lock horns in an eliminator clash, where the winner will march into the summit clash.

WPL 2026: The Full Schedule, Dates, Timings and Venue

Match Number Day and Date Fixture Venue Timings (IST) 01 Friday, January 9 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 02 Saturday, January 10 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 3:30 PM 03 Saturday, January 10 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 04 Sunday, January 11 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 05 Monday, January 12 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 06 Tuesday, January 13 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 07 Wednesday, January 14 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 08 Thursday, January 15 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 09 Friday, January 16 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 10 Saturday, January 17 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 3:30 PM 11 Saturday, January 17 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM 12 Monday, January 19 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru BCA Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 13 Tuesday, January 20 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians BCA Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 14 Thursday, January 22 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz BCA Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 15 Saturday, January 24 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals BCA Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 16 Monday, January 26 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians BCA Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 17 Tuesday, January 27 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals BCA Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 18 Thursday, January 29 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru BCA Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 19 Friday, January 30 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians BCA Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 20 Sunday, February 1 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz BCA Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 21 Tueaday, February 3 Eliminator BCA Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 22 Thursday, February 5 Final BCA Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM

WPL 2026: The Full Squads Of Participating Teams

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Alana King.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha, Sayali Satghare.

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Pratika Rawal, Charli Knott.

