WrestleMania Trials? Morne Morkel Turns Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson During India's Training Session Ahead of Birmingham Test | WATCH VIDEO

Eng vs Ind: Team India, which is in transition, is already trailing in the ongoing five-match Test series having lost by five wickets at Headingley. But despite the loss, the morale in the camp has not diminished one-bit. They are happy and are certainly looking forward to leveling things up at Edgbaston. It is no secret that some of the Team India members are big WWE buffs. During a recent Team India session in Birmingham, Arshdeep Singh and Morne Morkel were spotted trying WWE moves on each other. Akash Deep was also there with them.
Morkel did the classical ‘elbow drop’ move for which Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is renowned. Arshdeep and Akash then tagged up to pin Morkel down. They seemed to be enjoying the company of each other, which is heartwarming. Here is the clip shared by the Board of Control of Cricket in India.
Meanwhile,
