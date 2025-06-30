WrestleMania Trials? Morne Morkel Turns Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson During India's Training Session Ahead of Birmingham Test | WATCH VIDEO

Eng vs Ind: Team India, which is in transition, is already trailing in the ongoing five-match Test series having lost by five wickets at Headingley. But despite the loss, the morale in the camp has not diminished one-bit. They are happy and are certainly looking forward to leveling things up at Edgbaston. It is no secret that some of the Team India members are big WWE buffs. During a recent Team India session in Birmingham, Arshdeep Singh and Morne Morkel were spotted trying WWE moves on each other. Akash Deep was also there with them.