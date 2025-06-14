WTC Final 2025: South Africa's Journey to Title - From Second-string Squad For NZ Tour to Winning Last 8 Tests on The Trot

At the start of the WTC 2025-27 cycle, few would have predicted an Australia vs South Africa WTC final 2025 - and fewer still would have predicted that it would be the Proteas who would go on to claim the coveted Test mace at Lord's. But that is exactly what happened and South Africa ended a wait that stretched back 27 years to finally win an ICC title at last. [MATCH HIGHLIGHTS]

What makes the win somewhat ironic in some ways is that Cricket South Africa have been criticised - rightly so - for largely ignoring Test cricket in recent times. Even the 12 matches they played in this cycle was the bare minimum they needed to play in order to be eligible to make it to the final.

But while their route to the final opened them up to some criticism, it ended up becoming a rollercoaster ride to the final - one that ended in big triumph.

Dean Elgar Quits, and The ‘Second-string Side’ Disaster Strikes

Perhaps one of the biggest blows came early on - incumbent captain Dean Elgar announced he would quit Test cricket after the first Test of the two-match series against India which took place in Newlands, his homeground.

India lost the Test, giving Elgar the perfect send-off - and he was replaced by Temba Bavuma, a divisive figure in world cricket but one who's always been backed by CSA. Only to end up losing the next Test.

But the bigger disaster - both in terms of a PR own goal and a results basis - was yet to come, as South Africa named a fully second-string squad to tour New Zealand for their next two Test series.

The reason? They wanted to keep their top players fresh for the SA20, the newly-formed domestic league with backing from big IPL teams. Cue the histronics about not taking Tests seriously - voices that only grew louder when they lost the series 2-0.

If you would have told anyone those would be the last Tests SA would lose for the rest of the cycle, you'd have been laughed at. But that, amazingly, is exactly what happened.

The Unlikely Revival That Ended With The Title

They beat West Indies 1-0 in a two-match series away from home, and followed that up with a 2-0 whitewash of Bangladesh - again away from home. Nondescript results on paper, but it kept them in the hunt for the final.

However, to make it they would need to clean sweep both Sri Lanka and Pakistan 2-0 at home - doable, but with the added caveat that one of India or Australia slipped up big time.

India handed them the initiative, shockingly losing 0-3 to New Zealand in a home series before being beaten by Australia 4-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy - a run that ended their WTC Final hopes altogether.

But South Africa still needed to win all their remaining Tests - and they did just that, first clean sweeping Sri Lanka and then beating Pakistan by the same scoreline.