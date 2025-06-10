WTC Final, SA vs AUS: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

The World Test Championship final is just a day away. An exciting match is on the cards as defending champions Australia will renew their rivalry with South Africa at the Lord's Cricket Ground starting on June 11.

Australia finished second in the WTC points table with 67.54 PCT and lost just four matches in this WTC cycle. Pat Cummins' side has displayed their dominance in the red-ball format and will be vying for their second successive WTC title in a row. Australia do have a number of lingering issues to address ahead of the WTC final. A call on Usman Khawaja's opening partner is yet to be taken and it looks like Marnus Labuschagne will get the nod over Sam Konstas. Following his IPL heroics, Josh Hazlewood is expected to partner Mitchell Starc and Cummins with the new ball.

The Proteas finished the WTC table on top with wins over India, West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Temba Bavuma's side will rely on Kagiso Rabada's fiery pace who has been their flagbearer in this WTC cycle. The Gujarat Titans fast bowler has picked up 47 wickets in 10 Test matches and will pose a threat to the famed Aussie batting lineup. Aiden Markram, Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi will add much balance to the Proteas batting and it remains to be seen how they cope with the challenge on English soil.

WTC Final Venue and Time

The much-anticipated WTC final between Australia and South Africa will take place at Lord's Cricket Ground and will start at 3:00 PM IST on June 11.

WTC Final Squads

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann

Travelling Reserve: Brendan Doggett.

WTC Final Live Streaming