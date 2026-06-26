Yash Dayal Cleared Of Posco Allegations, Set To Return In This T20 Competition: Report

Yash Dayal is finally set to make a comeback to cricket after a prolonged absence. The left-arm fast bowler has been out of the game for over a year after two separate charges were filed against the RCB pacer. The former Gujarat Titans and RCB pacer was accused of sexual exploitation of a woman, while a separate case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was also registered against him.

Yash Dayal Has Been Cleared Of All Charges

Now, as per a report, Dayal has been cleared of all charges, and he will be granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association. He is all set to resume his cricket career in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh T20 League. Dayal didn't take part in RCB's triumphant IPL 2026 campaign, and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat insisted the bowler was going through a personal situation.

UPCA secretary Prem Manohar Gupta confirmed to The Times of India that they will grant a NOC to Yash Dayal. “UPCA will give an NOC to Yash Dayal for playing domestic and league cricket because all legal proceedings have been settled.”

Dayal has also been retained by the Gorakhpur Lions, and the UPT20 League governing council chairman, Sanjay Kapoor, confirmed the development. "We will conduct the UPT20 League mini-auction in mid-July. We are looking at holding it in new cities such as Agra and Noida. We want to promote the league on a larger scale, which is why we are considering these venues. If hotel arrangements are not feasible in Agra or Noida, Lucknow will remain our venue for the mini-auction."

Advertisement

Two Separate FIRs Were Filed Against Yash Dayal

A FIR has been registered against Dayal on July 6 at the Indirapuram Police Station in Ghaziabad under section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A second FIR was lodged at Jaipur’s Sanganer Police Station under the POCSO Act, in which the allegations were that a minor girl was sexually assaulted.