Yashasvi Jaiswal Boost For Mumbai In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy; No Clarity On Rohit Sharma's Availability

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

Fresh from his maiden ODI century, Yashasvi Jaiswal is gearing up for another challenge. Riding on his hundred, India thrashed South Africa by nine wickets to claim the ODI series 2-1 in Vizag.

Yashasvi Jaiswal To Feature For Mumbai In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Jaiswal will be available for Mumbai's Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy matches in the Super League. As per Cricbuzz, the southpaw has already given his consent and is likely to combine with the team ahead of their knockout fixtures, scheduled to be held in Pune.

A MCA official told Cricbuzz, “He has made himself available for the SMAT campaign.” Jaiswal doesn't seem to be in the T20I plans for the BCCI and wasn't named in the squad for the upcoming South Africa series. A good show in this tournament might give the selectors food for thought ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka jointly. In 28 SMAT matches, he has accumulated 648 runs, including three half-centuries. Given his pedigree, he will definitely aim to better his numbers.

Rohit Sharma's Availability Remains Under Clouds

However, Rohit Sharma's availability hasn't been confirmed. The former Indian captain looked in great touch in the recently held ODI series against the Proteas and was expected to take part for Mumbai in the domestic T20 tournament. But the official confirmed to Cricbuzz, “He has not confirmed it yet.”

There have been reports that the selectors are very particular about Rohit and Virat Kohli and want them to play in the domestic tournaments in order to be eligible for selection in the upcoming ODI World Cup. They are expected to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is scheduled to start next month.

Mumbai are sitting at the top of group A and will now travel to Pune for the Super League fixtures. The two top teams in the Super League will meet each other in the final on December 18.