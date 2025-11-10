Yashasvi Jaiswal to Lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026? Ex-Cricketer's Huge Claim Amid Sanju Samson to CSK Trade Rumour

IPL 2026: All the talk is around Sanju Samson over where will he go. After multiple reports claimed that Samson almost finalised a deal with Delhi Capitals which eventually snapped, now there are talks that he may be headed to Chennai Super Kings in a trade deal. If that happens, who takes charge of the Royals? As per former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif, young Yashasvi Jaiswal could be considered for the role of leadership at the franchise. Kaif reckoned Riyan Parag would also be contemplated, but he felt Jaiswal would edge him as he has international experience.

‘Jaiswal has the international experience’

“See, Riyan Parag has been playing for a few years, but Jaiswal has the international experience (to lead the side). You can’t write that off. In my opinion, he should be the captain. It’s because wherever he goes around the world, he’s scoring runs," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

“His [Jaiswal’s] bad luck is that he’s not been able to play in T20Is and ODIs for India regularly. He’s ready, but there are, of course, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill. So, he’ll have to wait. But he has done everything with the bat,” Kaif added.

When is Retention Deadline?

As per reports, the Retention deadline is November 15 and the auction date has not been finalised. The auction is reportedly going to take place in the middle of December outside India. It is understood that Dubai or Jeddah could eventually end up as the venue for the auction.