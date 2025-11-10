Zero Rest! Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Fly Straight From Brisbane to Kolkata For Crucial Tests vs South Africa

India vs South Africa: The crucial two-match Test series versus South Africa starts this week and hence Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill did not take any rest as they flew directly from Brisbane to Kolkata. The Team India members arrived in Kolkata on Sunday evening. Apart from Gambhir and Gill; pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar were also there. The players realise that the two Tests against the reigning world champions would be crucial and hence they are leaving no stone unturned.

Team Arrives in City of Joy

The players hardly took any rest as they want to prepare well for red-ball cricket. They know very well that the Proteas will not be pushovers.

The two Tests promises to be a mouthwatering affair as both sides are well-balanced. While Gill will lead the side, Rishabh Pant would make a much-awaited return to competitive cricket after the injury he picked up during the UK tour kept him out of action. As per reports, full-fledged training at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will start from Tuesday as players like KL Rahul, Pant and Dhruv Jurel are set to join the side on Monday. While the opening Test will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens, the second and the final game will be played in Guwahati starting from 22 November.

Can India Edge WC?

At home, India are very hard to beat as they have players that suit the conditions. There is zero doubt that India will start favourites. The question would be - can they whitewash the world champions?