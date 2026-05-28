Yashasvi Jaiswal to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2027? RR Opener Advised to Leave Royals to Avoid Being Overshadowed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: There is no doubt that Yashasvi Jaiswal is a good player, but time and again he is getting overshadowed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the Rajasthan Royals. Sooryavanshi's 29-ball 93 once again overshadowed Jaiswal's run-a-ball 29 and now there are requests being made to him asking him to leave RR. As per former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu, Jaiswal needs a change of franchise. Rayudu reckons Jaiswal should be heading to Mumbai Indians as they may need his services with Rohit Sharma in his twilight years.

‘MI is a good team for Jaiswal’

“He needs to change his team. Because he cannot just bat with the guy and be overshadowed every single time. He’s a star in his own right. If he goes to another team, he will win matches on his own. He needs that space and that platform. Because this guy will keep overshadowing people, it has to be a senior partner alongside him who can deal with it and be happy for him. Be happy for what is happening and not compete with the non-striker,” he said on ESPNCricinfo.

“Mumbai Indians is a good team for Jaiswal,” he said.

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Will MI Suit Jaiswal?

Of course, the change should be a welcome one for Jaiswal if at all it happens. That is the case as he plays most of his domestic cricket in Mumbai itself. Jaiswal has represented Mumbai in all First-Class formats — Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy — which left no doubt for Rayudu. In case Jaiswal join MI, it will also help his cricket grow. At RR, he will get overshadowed by Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal should consider this as he is still very young.

The Royals will lock horns with Gujarat Titans for a place in the final where one of the two sides would take on defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.