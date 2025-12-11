'How About Taking Little Bit Of Load Off Your Captain?': Harry Brook Called Out For Reckless Shot Selections During Ashes 2025-26

The Ashes dream seems to be slipping away from England at the moment. Two big losses in the first two games of the ongoing 2025-26 season of The Ashes have left Ben Stokes and his men clueless at the moment. After a horrifying loss in the Perth Test, England did look like a side that can assert dominance on Australia in the Pink-Ball Test that was played at the Gabba, but they couldn't get over their habit of playing unwanted aggressive shots.

The only positive for England in the second Ashes Test was Joe Root, who scored a stellar ton in the first innings, his first on Australian soil, but apart from him, the English batters fell like a pack of cards and Australia continued to call all the shots in the game.

Alyssa Healy Slams Harry Brook

Harry Brook, who has been constantly touted as the next big thing in England cricket, has underperformed so far in the ongoing Ashes series. In the second Test match of the series, Brook scored 31 runs in the first innings and ended up scoring 15 runs in the second innings. Australia women’s captain Alyssa Healy recently spoke about the English cricket team and called out Harry Brook.

"I actually think Ben Stokes shoulders too much of the accountability for everything. I have full praise for him. How about taking a little bit of load off your captain? 'Hi, my name's Harry Brook, I played a shocking shot twice in this Test match and I put our team under the pump unnecessarily twice. I've never heard him come out and say that'," said Healy while speaking on the Willow Talk podcast.

England's Horror Run In Australia Continues