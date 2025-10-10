Republic World
  'Yeh Kitne Finger Hai?' Yashasvi Jaiswal Turns Doctor After Shubman Gill Averts Injury Following Nasty Collision During 2nd Test in Delhi

Updated 10 October 2025 at 16:47 IST

'Yeh Kitne Finger Hai?' Yashasvi Jaiswal Turns Doctor After Shubman Gill Averts Injury Following Nasty Collision During 2nd Test in Delhi

Ind vs WI: Captain Shubman Gill averted a massive injury after a nasty collision while pinching a single.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image: JioStar Screengrab
Ind vs WI: Things could have been bad, but that was avoided. Captain Shubman Gill averted an injury after a nasty collision during the second Test in Delhi on Friday. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal flicked the ball hard and the fielder at mid-wicket made a brilliant stop. The batters took off for a quick single. The throw came to the keeper's end. It's way off target and while trying to evade it, Gill unfortunately collided with Tevin Imlach. Soon, after the collision, Gill took off his helmet and looked in discomfort. Soon, the medical team rushed onto the ground and took a look at Gill. But what stole the show was Jaiswal asking Gill ‘how many fingers?' After getting checked, Gill seemed fine to continue on. 

‘Yeh Kitne Finger Hai?’

Here is how fans are loving the interaction between Jaiswal and Gill. 

Meanwhile, 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 10 October 2025 at 16:39 IST

