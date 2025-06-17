'This Is Not School Cricket': Yograj Singh Reveals Shocking Incident Between Steve Waugh And Yuvraj Singh From ICC Knockout Trophy 2000

Yuvraj Singh is one of the greatest all-rounders that India has produced. The star all-rounder has several accolades next to his name as he has won the T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup with India. Yuvraj Singh was also awarded the Man Of The Tournament award in the 2011 ODI World Cup. As Yuvraj Singh is revered all around the nation, his father and former cricketer Yograj Singh has revealed an interesting story and an altercation that had happened between Yuvraj Singh and Steve Waugh.

Steve Waugh Sledged Yuvraj Singh In 2000

Former India cricketer and the father of Yuvraj Singh, Yograj Singh recently shared an interesting event that took place between Yuvraj Singh and then Australia captain Steve Waugh. The incident took place during the ICC Knockout Trophy 2000. Yograj Singh revealed that Yuvraj Singh had gotten hit by the ball and had fell to the ground. According to Yograj, Steve Waugh then came up to a fallen down Yuvraj Singh and sledged him.

"I don't know whether you have heard what Australians do on the field. They abuse everything which is in the world. They use every harsh word in the dictionary. I remember when Yuvraj was hit by a ball and he fell. Steve Waugh came and said, 'Get up, this is not school cricket, you bloody kid," narrated Yograj Singh about the incident.

Yuvraj Singh's Phenomenal Career For India

Yuvraj Singh has had one of the most phenomenal cricketers for the Indian Cricket Team. Yuvraj Singh is most well known for his career with India in the ODI format. In ODI's Yuvraj Singh has played 304 matches. In these matches, Yuvraj Singh has played 8701 runs and taken 111 wickets.

As for his career in Tests, Yuvraj Singh has played 40 matches and scored 1900 runs and taken 9 wickets. In his T20 career Yuvraj Singh has scored 1177 runs and picked up 28 wickets.