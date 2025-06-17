Team India Ignores The Biggest Worry With Less Than 100 Hours To Go For First IND vs ENG Test, All Eyes On Gautam Gambhir And Shubman Gill

IND vs ENG: After the culmination of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final and South Africa's iconic win in it, the cricket calendar is all set to get bigger and better with the India vs England Test series, which starts on June 20, 2025. The series opener will be played at Headingley, Leeds, a venue that the opposition has never been fond of. The England series also marks the start of India's new World Test Championship cycle.

India Leave The Concerns Around Number 4 Spot Unanswered

The number four batting spot is the most crucial position in Test match cricket. Greats of the game have always batted at this position for their respective teams. With Virat Kohli bidding adieu to the longest and the purest format of the game, India is stacked with the challenge to assign this position to someone else who can live up to the expectations and deliver in crunch situations.

Both Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar batted at number four for India for the past 33 years, and this sums up the importance of the spot. India does have a lot of talent in their arsenal, but they are yet to figure out who takes up the mantle left by the legendary Virat Kohli behind. It is not just about the top four; India will also have to think about the number three batter if they decide to send Shubman Gill at four.

There might be a toss-up between Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair for their inclusion into the XI as well. Sudharsan lit up this year's IPL while playing for the Gujarat Titans. Karun Nair, on the other hand, performed exceedingly well in the warm-up games, and hence even he has thrown his hat into the race as of now.

Gambhir To Join India Squad Soon

It was earlier reported that Head Coach Gautam Gambhir had returned to India for a personal reason, and he is expected to join the squad just before the start of the series. Gambhir is currently at the helm of Indian cricket, and he will have to drive the culture of this new Indian Test team alongside skipper Shubman Gill. The England series will be a very tough outing for the Indian team that will test its skill, grit, and determination.