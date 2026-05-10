'You Don’t Go There With Demands': Sanju Samson Puts CSK Captaincy Speculation To Bed Ahead Of LSG Clash

Chennai Super Kings seem to have found their mojo with consecutive wins in IPL 2026. The five-time IPL champions have emerged as one of the playoff contenders with 3 wins in their last four matches. With the likes of Punjab Kings and RCB losing their momentum, CSK need to make the most of it when they host Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

Sanju Samson Opens Up On CSK Captaincy Speculation

Sanju Samson hasn't had the best of a start to his CSK career. The star Indian wicketkeeper was traded from the Rajasthan Royals and was one of the highlights of the IPL trade window. Samson has now emerged as CSK's main weapon, having already proved his mettle in the yellow jersey with two centuries and one fifty.

While there was no doubt over his batting credentials, his success as the Rajasthan Royals captain has also been appreciated. There have been chatters that ultimately Samson could be handed the leadership baton from Ruturaj Gaikwad in the near future.

But Samson has now put all the rumours to bed. On the Super Kings podcast, he told Abhinab Mukund, “I already had a team. I was already settled in a place. So I wanted to come out of there and join another team. In that kind of transaction, you can’t actually have demands. Honestly, when you are trying to get into a new home, you don’t go there with demands — that’s what I’ve learned, to be very honest."

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How CSK Can Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs?

CSK are currently on 10 points, having played 10 matches so far. With Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans already reaching 13 points in 11 games, CSK could have an advantage if they manage to win all their remaining games. CSK need to win at least three more matches as 16 points are considered to be the benchmark for playoff qualification.