'You Want To Protect That': Ex-India Batter Stresses Jaspreet Bumrah’s Workload Control Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Jaspreet Bumrah's pace and his unorthodox action make him one of the most lethal players in the sport; however, it can also put immense pressure on his body. This is a reality that India should look to manage with care, as warned by former batter Robin Uthappa.

The former India star underlined the importance of managing Bumrah's workload due to his demanding action and emphasised that it might play a huge role in the upcoming 2026 World Cup. Notably, Bumrah was rested for the ODI series against South Africa.

He returned for the five-match T20I series, playing a crucial role in India's 101-run win in the opening match against South Africa in Cuttack.

Robin Uthappa On Bumrah's Work Management

While speaking on JioStar's Cricket Live, Uthappa shared that the team would want him to have enough rest at the same time to have played enough matches to be ready for the upcoming World Cup.

He shared, "He is an absolute match-winner, and managing his workload is crucial. Fast bowling is probably the toughest skill in the sport, and Bumrah does it at high pace with a demanding action."

Uthappa further added, "You want to protect that, but at the same time, you want him to play enough cricket. We’ve seen glimpses of his brilliance, and hopefully, he can build consistency over the next few games heading into the World Cup."

India is currently hosting South Africa for a five-part T20I series.

India vs South Africa T20I Series