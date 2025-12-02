Young Tilak Varma Opens Up About Learning From Legends, Seeking Virat Kohli's Counsel On Key Aspects

Team India cricketer Tilak Varma has revealed that he is looking forward to competing alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the ongoing South Africa ODIs.

The 23-year-old cricketer further admitted that he has been speaking to Virat Kohli on certain cricketing aspects like fitness and running between the wickets, and wants to make the most out of the chance he has at hand.

Tilak Varma Reveals He Sought Virat Kohli's Advice On Key Game Elements

Tilak Varma recently turned heads with his trailblazing performance at the Asia Cup Final. He had snatched the win out of Pakistan's hands with his phenomenal batting in the middle order.

The 25-year-old is focusing on the critical aspects of cricket and has also sought advice from Virat Kohli over fitness and running between the wickets.

The Young Gun added that he looks forward to running between the wickets with the superstar Indian cricketer in the ongoing South Africa ODIs.

"I speak to Virat [Kohli] bhai a lot, especially about fitness and running between the wickets. His intensity is incredible. I love running too, and I feel I'm pretty quick, so I really enjoy that part of the game. If we play together, running between the wickets with him is something I look forward to," Tilak Varma said on JioHotstar.

Tilak Varma Wants To Make An Impact In The Longer Formats

Tilak Varma is a mainstay in T20I cricket but is yet to make a big splash in the one-day circuit. He has made four ODI appearances, where he struck a half-century.

The 24-year-old is looking to push ahead and make a big splash in the game's longer formats. Tilak wants to feature in more One-Day action and has said that he enjoys playing in it.

“ODI and Test cricket feel like my game because I enjoy the longer format. I’m really excited to play more ODIs as well," Tilak Varma added.