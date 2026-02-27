Yuvraj Singh Impressed With Abhishek Sharma After Heroics vs Zimbabwe; Gives Big Message Ahead of West Indies Clash

T20 World Cup 2026: India opener Abhishek Sharma made a return to form in the must-win Super 8 T20 World Cup clash versus Zimbabwe in Chennai. Abhishek hit a brilliant 55 off 30 balls and it seemed he found his touch. His blitz was laced with four boundaries and four sixes.

While Abhishek's form could be decisive going ahead, his mentor Yuvraj Singh lavished praise on the India opener and asked him to ‘keep pushing’. Yuvraj also said that the best chatter is when one allows the bat to do the talking. There is no doubt that this piece of motivation from Yuvraj is bound to egg on Abhishek going ahead.