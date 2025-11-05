'King Turns 37!': Yuvraj Singh Leads Charge As Cricketing Fraternity Extends Wishes To Virat Kohli On His Birthday

Virat Kohli will go down as one of the greatest of all times. The former India captain and a celebrated member of the fabulous four has dominated oppositions irrespective of formats and conditions for a decade and has changed the game in many ways. Kohli, who finally won the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has completed white-ball cricket.

Virat Kohli is the winner of the U-19 World Cup (2008), the ODI World Cup (2011), the World T20 (2024), and the Champions Trophy (2013 and 2025). Virat, who is now retired from Test and T20I cricket, is still playing the ODIs, but there are still doubts about his plans of playing the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli Turns 37

The former India skipper has completed another year round the sun and the cricketing fraternity is celebrating his big day today. The 37-year-old was recently seen in action during the three-match India vs Australia ODI series. Virat did fail in the first two matches of the series, but he joined hands with his long-time India teammate Rohit Sharma, scored 74 runs off 81 balls, and helped India chase down the total with nine wickets remaining.

Virat Kohli will now be seen in the three-match ODI series against South Africa. Former cricketers and IPL franchises took to their official social media handles to wish the India great on his birthday.

List Of Top Three Awards Given To Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was felicitated with this particular award for his spectacular performance in 2017. In this calendar year, Kohli had scored 2,818 international runs across formats. He is the third cricketer to achieve this award. Padma Shri: Following his spectacular run in 2016 where he scored 1,215 runs and led India to the number one Test rankings, Kohli was awarded with the Padma Shri for his contribution to the sport.

Virat Kohli To Play Against South Africa Next