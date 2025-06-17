Virat Kohli Invites Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj to London Home Ahead of 1st Test vs England: REPORT

India vs England: In roughly three days, Shubman Gill-led Team India take on England in the first Test at Headingley. Ahead of the much-awaited game at Leeds, former India captain Virat Kohli invited a few selected members of the Indian team to his London home. Kohli, who recently retired from Test cricket, is currently in England with his family after a successful season at the IPL.

It is good to see Kohli motivating the members of the side ahead of a big series. It would now be interesting to see if Kohli is there at Headingley to watch the team play or not. Kohli must have given tips to the players and that would certainly be a big morale booster for the team that is in transition.

As per RevSportz, the 36-year-old spent a few hours with the cricketers before they left.

Kohli's retirement stunned the entire cricket fraternity as most could not digest why would someone as fit as him would want to retire with a crucial series coming up. Experts and fans have been asking him to come out of retirement. Interesting to see if he contemplates that option.

Spotlight on Gill

All the attention would be around India's newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill. The young man would be under immense pressure. Gill has prior experience of playing in England and that should help. There is already much speculation around Gill's batting position.