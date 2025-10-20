Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The One-Off Test Match Live In India?

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan: Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe will lock horns against Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan in the one-off Test match, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, from October 20.

The only Test match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will kick off at 1:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Zimbabwe are coming into the one-off Test match against Afghanistan after sealing a win over Namibia in the World T20 Qualifier, on October 4. Zimbabwe played their last Test match against New Zealand in a two-match series in August. It was the Kiwis who clinched a series win over Zimbabwe by 2-0. In the first Test match of the series, Zimbabwe conceded a disappointing nine-wicket defeat against the Kiwis. Later in the second game, Zimbabwe suffered an innings and 359 runs defeat against New Zealand.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are coming into the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe after whitewashing Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series. The Afghans played their last Test match in December 2024, and it was also against Zimbabwe in a two-match series. The first match of the series was drawn. Later, Afghanistan clinched a 72-run win in the second Test match of the series.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test match will not be televised in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test match in India?

The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Afghanistan Squad: Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Ismat Alam, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Khalil Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Bashir Ahmad.