Smriti Mandhana Faces Criticism From Ex-Teammate After Failing to Take India Home vs England: 'It Was a Tired Shot'

IndW vs EngW: It was heartbreak for India at the Holkar stadium on Sunday during a Women's ODI World Cup match versus England. Despite coming close, India fell short by four runs and that has made India's chances of qualifying for the semi-final tricky. Smriti Mandhana played a brilliant knock of 88 off 94 balls. The time till she was in the middle, India seemed to be in control of proceeding. But, she perished for 88 trying to clear the ropes. Following her dismissal, she faced backlash.

‘It was a tired shot’

"Both (Smriti and Harmanpreet Kaur) played knocks that won the hearts. However, the scenes in the dugout after the match were heartbreaking. She had done her job. She had laid the foundation and taken the team close to a win. However, then came a twist in the story. It was a tired shot," the former India all-rounder, Reema Malhotra, responded to a question Mandhana on Star Sports.

"Perry went out when she was getting tired and struggling a little (in Australia's clash against India). She came back fresh and played a match-winning knock. Smriti had to do the same thing. She was struggling. She should have gone out, taken treatment, and returned. It's a massive learning for India. Until it's over, don't assume you have won," she added.

Can India Still Qualify For S/F?

Yes, there is an outside chance for the Women in Blue still.