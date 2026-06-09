Aatmanirbhar Maritime Might Grows Stronger: Indian Navy Unveils Crest of Indigenous Survey Vessel 'Sanshodhak'

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Tuesday unveiled the crest of 'Sanshodhak', the fourth ship of the Survey Vessel Large (SVL) class, marking another milestone in the country's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.

The ship, built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), represents India's growing self-reliance in the defence sector.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy officially released the crest, stating that it reflects the full spectrum of hydrographic operations.

"We proudly unveil the crest of #Sanshodhak, the fourth of the Survey Vessel Large class of ships, built in India by @OfficialGRSE, showcasing India's self-reliance in shipbuilding," the Navy stated.

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The Navy further added that the ship is guided by the Sanskrit motto: 'maargsy netaa, saagrsy vettaa', which translates to ‘Leading the Way, Mastering the Oceans.’

Sanshodhak (Yard 3028), the last Survey Vessel (Large) ship steered by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, built at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Kolkata, was delivered to the Indian Navy on 30 Mar 2026, according to a Ministry of Defence release.

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The contract for four Survey Vessel (Large) ships was signed on 30 Oct 2018. The previous ships of the same class, INS Sandhayak, INS Nirdeshak and INS Ikshak were commissioned on 03 Feb 2024, 18 Dec 2024 and 06 Nov 2025, respectively, as stated in the release.

The SVL ship is capable of full-scale coastal and deep-water Hydrographic survey of port/Harbour approaches and determination of navigational channels/ routes. The ship's role also includes collecting oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications.

With a displacement of about 3400 tons and an overall length of 110 meters, Sanshodhak is fitted with state-of-the-art hydrographic equipment such as a Data Acquisition and Processing System, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, Remotely Operated Vehicle, DGPS long-range positioning systems, Digital Side Scan Sonar, etc. Powered by two diesel engines, the ship can achieve speeds in excess of 18 knots, as per the release.

The keel of the ship was laid in Jun 22, and the ship was launched in Jun 23. The ship has undergone a comprehensive schedule of trials in harbour and at sea prior to its delivery.

Sanshodhak has an indigenous content in excess of 80% by cost.